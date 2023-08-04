Facebook Owes New England Users Money, Here’s The Quick, Simple Way to Get Your Cut from a $725M Settlement

I already did it so I have money coming to my Venmo and yes, chances are you can, too. Here's the deal according to Boston 25 News.

Remember that whole data-mining Cambridge Analytica debacle that came to light back in 2018 where Facebook allegedly shared our data without our consent? Of course you do because this is when Cambridge Analytica worked with Donald Trump on his 2016 presidential campaign according to the Washington Post and USA Today gathering information for his presidential campaign to target voters and compile personal and private data through personality quiz apps. A class action lawsuit claimed that Facebook shared or made user data accessible without permission to third parties such as app developers, business partners, advertisers and data brokers and failed to monitor what was done with the information. Facebook settled. I so remember those quizzes and did a couple of them. Anyway, 87 million voters were affected.

So now it's time to cash in on that mess thanks to that class action lawsuit that is costing Zuckerberg's company $725 million dollars to be divvied up to us. You qualify according to Boston 25 News, if you've had or had a personal Facebook account between May 2007 and December 2022.

All you have to do is click on the class action lawsuit right here and it just takes like a minute or two to file your claim simply with your Facebook user name and email address. You have until August 25th. We can thank eight plaintiffs who will each receive around $15,000 each, then after attorney fees the rest goes to us which is tens of millions of people according to the Washington Post.

Meanwhile, now called Meta as you know, was fined a record $5 billion by the Federal Trade Commission over privacy violations according to USA Today.