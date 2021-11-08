Explore The Lowest Priced House Currently For Sale In Maine

If you're looking for a house to flip, turn into rental units, or a big family home, then this place may be for you.

Let's take a look-see inside the most inexpensive house that's currently for sale in Maine. It's a 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3000 square foot home on a little over a tenth of an acre of land, that's located at 37 Aroostook Avenue in Millinocket.

It's listed for sale on Zillow.com by ERA Dawson-Bradford Company for only $24,900.

The home is located close to the downtown area in the heart of Millinocket. Amenities like schools, restaurants, groceries, churches and everything else are just minutes away. And, if you like to hike, hunt, fish, or kayak, then you'll also be in the right place, as miles and miles of wilderness begin only a very short drive away.

The house once contained 3 rental units, each with its own kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom. With some major renovation and with permission from the town of Millinocket, it could be that way again.

Or, one could make this big 10 room house a large one-family home, with multiple bedrooms and bathrooms. At the low listed price, the possibilities are endless.

The house has a basement with outside access and is attached to public water and sewer. There currently isn't a heating system, but it was once heated with oil.

This house was built back in 1900 and over the following 121 years, one can just imagine the families that at one time had called it home. Could yours be next?

