Experience Wildlife With A Visit To A Bear Den

Take the adventure you won't soon forget. This is a contest to join Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife biologists as they visit one of the 75 black bear dens Maine has to offer, all part of the longest bear study in the country. The focal point is to monitor the health of the bear population.

Every year biologists visit these dens to learn more about the bears, they can keep track of how many bear cubs are born, and how many survive to a year old. You can get a first-hand look at what wildlife biologists do in the field.

According to the MDIFW:

You and a guest will join a team of biologists in the field to locate a radio-collared bear at its winter den and observe as the biologists immobilize the bear and collect important biological data from the bear.

The Bear Den Experience entry deadline is Feb. 19 at noon.