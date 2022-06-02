Europe’s ‘The Final Countdown’ Video Surpasses 1 Billion Views on YouTube

Sound the siren! Europe's "The Final Countdown" has surpasses one billion views on YouTube, becoming the latest song and video to eclipse the mark.

The song was initially featured on the 1986 album of the same name, which served as the band's third album release. The track proved to be their worldwide breakout thanks to both radio and MTV play, giving their album a boost upon its release not long after the song and video first arrived. The song was a smash climbing all the way to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart,

"Unbelievable! One Billion Views," exclaimed the band in a social media post. "Thanks so much to everyone out there who has enjoyed 'The Final Countdown' song and video! We’re sure we have annoyed a few people along the way as well with this song : ) In any case we are super thrilled and will celebrate tonight in Gothenburg with all our fans on this tour with Whitesnake! - Joey, John, John, Mic & Ian // Europe"

The Final Countdown album, which also included the hit single "Carrie," ended up hitting No. 8 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart and has been certified as a triple platinum album.

As stated, Europe are on tour in Europe at the moment, with dates booked through the end of June. See all their scheduled stops and get ticketing info here.

Now go add to their total revisiting the classic Europe video for "The Final Countdown" below.

Europe, "The Final Countdown"