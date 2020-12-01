Win an Eric Clapton Crossroads Guitar Festival Prize Pack

Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019 has just been released on LP, CD and Blu-ray. To celebrate, UCR is teaming up with Rhino Records to give select lucky fans their own copies of this all-star musical celebration.

One grand prize winner will receive a Fender Players Series Stratocaster electric guitar, an Ernie Ball electric guitar string and accessory prize pack, along with the complete Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019 set, including six LPs, three CDs and two Blu-rays. Ten runners-up will receive the CD set.

Held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, the two-day concert event featured performances by Clapton, as well as a wide array of celebrated stars, including Jeff Beck, Peter Frampton, Vince Gill, Buddy Guy, John Mayer, Bonnie Raitt, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Robert Randolph, Tedeschi Trucks Band and more.

Throughout the festival, musicians took the opportunity to deliver dynamic collaborations, such as Clapton joining Mayer on a rendition of “Layla” and Slowhand’s emphatic tribute to friend George Harrison, a cover of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” alongside Frampton.

The first Crossroads Benefit Concert took place in 1999 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, evolving into the Crossroads Guitar Festival - held in Dallas - five years later. The 2019 edition marked the sixth incarnation of the event, which raises funds for the Crossroads Centre, a drug-treatment center founded by Clapton in Antigua.

