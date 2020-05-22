Listen to Eric Clapton’s Unreleased Duet With B.B. King

A previously unreleased performance by Eric Clapton and B.B. King was released to announced the 20th-anniversary reissue of their Riding With the King album.

The duo’s version of the blues standard “Rollin’ and Tumblin’” is one of two tracks added to the original LP for its re-release on June 26.

You can listen to the song below.

“Eric Clapton and B.B. King first performed together in NYC in 1967,” a statement said. “Over 30 years later, in 1999, the two longtime friends joined forces to create a collection of all-new studio recordings of blues classics and contemporary songs. The resulting album, Riding With the King, would be released in June 2000 and go onto sell over 2 million copies in the U.S. and win the 2000 Grammy Award for Best Traditional Blues Album.”

“Of rock 'n' roll guitarists, nobody plays better than he does, and he plays blues better than a lot of us,” the late King said of Clapton in a 2000 interview with Rolling Stone. “It’s been said many times, ‘Why don’t you and Eric do something together?’ Finally, he found the time, and here we are. … I told him to pick all of the tunes and if I disagreed we’d talk about it — and we didn’t. He had such a memory for bringing up old tunes and such a great idea for getting new ones together. So I trust him completely.”

Along with “Rollin’ and Tumblin’” the album also features the unreleased track “Let Me Love You.”