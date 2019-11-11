13 Musicians Who’ve Served in the US Military

Happy Veterans Day! Today we remember those who've served in the United States military, and we can salute a few musicians who've taken the honor at one point or another.

Maynard James Keenan of Tool, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer joined the army after graduating high school in hopes that the G.I. Bill would help with his desire to go to art school. Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst served a brief stint in the Navy. All That Remains' Phil Labonte was in the Marines after several of his family members had served in different branches.

Some of the artists listed below served full terms, while others lasted temporarily. Either way, they all deserve to be recognized today. Scroll through the gallery below to see 13 musicians who've served in the U.S. military.

