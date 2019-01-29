Another round of snow is being expected, that according to a recent report by Environment Canada today. They are expecting 15 to 20 cm of snow on Wednesday.

The CBC reports that the snow warning was issued by Environment Canada for the northwestern part of the New Brunswick province.

The national weather service states that the storm is expected to make its way through New England and Maine tomorrow morning and then into New Brunswick by the afternoon.

New Brunswick temperatures will be near -3 Celsius on Wednesday and will fall to around -18 Celsius on Wednesday evening, according to the weather forecast.