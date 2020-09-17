Elton John’s New ‘Jewel Box’ Unearths 60 Unreleased Tracks

The depth of Elton John's catalog takes the spotlight in Elton: Jewel Box, a new box set arriving Nov. 13. His long run of hits are skipped in favor of album tracks, demos, B-sides and other rarities spread across eight CDs.

More than 80 of the 148 songs in the collection are getting their first-ever digital release; 60 of those have never been available in any format.

The first two discs consists of 31 deep cuts, while the next three contain demos and songs recorded between 1965 and 1971 for John's pre-fame groups like Bluesology and the Bread and Beer Band. The sixth and seventh discs compile 36 B-sides from 1976-2005, 17 of which have been previously available only on vinyl.

Elton: Jewel Box concludes with 16 songs singled out in John's 2019 autobiography Me, from "Empty Sky" through "I'm Gonna Love Me Again," the Academy Award-winning duet with Taron Edgerton from last year's Rocketman biopic.

You can see the track listing below.

Jewel Box is housed in an outer slipcase and contains a hardcover book containing liner notes, including John's track-by-track commentary for the first two discs. You can hear a demo for "Sing Me No Sad Songs," which John and Bernie Taupin wrote in 1969, below.

"To delve back through every period of my career in such detail for Jewel Box has been an absolute pleasure," John said in a press release. "Hearing these long lost tracks again, I find it hard to comprehend just how prolific Bernie and I were during the early days. The songs just poured out of us, and the band were just unbelievable in the studio.

"I always want to push forward with everything I do and look to the future, but having time during lockdown to take stock and pull these moments from my memory from each era has been a joy. As a devout record collector myself, this project has really excited me, and I couldn't be happier with the level of craft involved in such a carefully curated, lovingly constructed box set. I'm sure my fans will enjoy it as much as I have."

Elton John, 'Elton: Jewel Box' Track Listing

Disc One: Deep Cuts

1. Monkey Suit -- Elton John and Leon Russell

2. Where To Now St Peter?

3. Mellow

4. The Ballad Of Danny Bailey (1909-34)

5. Chameleon

6. Gone To Shiloh -- Elton John and Leon Russell

7. We All Fall In Love Sometimes

8. Too Low For Zero

9. The Power -- Elton John With Little Richard

10. All That I'm Allowed

11. The Bridge

12. The New Fever Waltz

13. Stone's Throw From Hurtin'

14. The North

15. Hoop Of Fire

16. Boogie Pilgrim

Disc Two: Deep Cuts

1. Ticking

2. Crystal

3. All Quiet On The Western Front

4. Tell Me When The Whistle Blows

5. Freaks In Love

6. Never Too Old (To Hold Somebody) -- Elton John and Leon Russell

7. The Emperor's New Clothes

8. House

9. (Gotta Get A) Meal Ticket

10. Understanding Women

11. Shoot Down The Moon

12. Have Mercy On The Criminal

13. Blues For Baby And Me

14. My Quicksand

15. Street Kids

Disc Three: Rarities Part One 1965-1968

1. Come Back Baby -- Bluesology

2. Mr. Frantic -- Bluesology

3. Scarecrow (Piano/Tambourine Demo)

4. A Dandelion Dies In The Wind (Piano Demo)

5. Velvet Fountain (Piano Demo)

6. A Little Love Goes A Long Way (Piano Demo)

7. If You Could See Me Now (Piano Demo)

8. Mr. Lightning Strikerman (Piano Demo)

9. Countryside Love Affair (Piano Demo)

10. I Could Never Fall In Love With Anybody Else (Piano Demo)

11. I Get A Little Bit Lonely (Piano Demo)

12. The Witch's House (Piano Demo)

13. Get Out Of This Town (Piano/Tambourine Demo)

14. Year Of The Teddy Bear (Piano Demo)

15. Where It's At (Piano/Percussion Demo)

16. Who's Gonna Love You (Piano/Percussion Demo)

17. Nina (Band Version)

18. Angel Tree (Piano/Guitar/Tambourine Demo)

19. Here's To The Next Time (Piano/Tambourine Demo)

20. Thank You For All Your Loving (Band Version)

21. Watching The Planes Go By (Band Version)

22. When The First Tear Shows (Arranged Band Version)

23. Tartan Coloured Lady (Arranged Band Version)

Disc Four: Rarities Part Two 1968

1. Hourglass (Band Version)

2. 71-75 New Oxford Street (Band Demo)

3. Turn To Me ( Arranged Band Version)

4. Reminds Me Of You (Piano Demo)

5. I Can't Go On Living Without You (Arranged Band Version)

6. And The Clock Goes Round (Piano Demo)

7. When I Was Tealby Abbey (Piano Demo)

8. I'll Stop Living When You Stop Loving Me (Piano Demo)

9. Trying To Hold On To A Love That's Dying (Piano Demo)

10. Sitting Doing Nothing (Band Version)

11. Regimental Sgt. Zippo (Band Version)

12. Cry Willow Cry (Band Demo)

13. There Is Still A Little Love (Band Demo)

14. If I Asked You (Band Demo)

15. Skyline Pigeon (Piano Demo)

16. Two Of A Kind (Arranged Band Version)

17. The Girl On Angel Pavement (Arranged Band Version)

18. Smokestack Children (Arranged Band Version)

19. Baby I Miss You ( Band Demo

20. All Across The Havens (Piano/Guitar Demo)

21. Bonnie's Gone Away (Piano/Guitar Demo)

22. Just An Ordinary Man (Piano Demo)

23. There's Still Time For Me (Piano/Guitar/Tambourine Demo)

Disc Five: Rarities Part Three 1968-1971

1. The Tide Will Turn For Rebecca (Piano Demo)

2. Dick Barton Theme (Devil's Gallop) (Bread And Beer Band)

3. Breakdown Blues (Bread And Beer Band)

4. Taking The Sun From My Eyes (Arranged Band Version)

5. It's Me That You Need (Band Demo)

6. Sing Me No Sad Songs (Band Demo)

7. The Flowers Will Never Die (Piano Demo)

8. In The Morning (Band Demo)

9. Open Your Eyes To The Sun (Piano/Tambourine Demo)

10. One Time, Sometime or Never (Band Demo)

11. Slow Fade To Blue (Piano/Guitar Demo)

12. Rolling Western Union (Piano Demo)

13. My Father's Gun (Piano Demo)

14. Amoreena (Piano Demo)

15. Burn Down The Mission (Piano Demo)

16. Razor Face (Piano Demo)

17. Madman Across The Water (Piano Demo)

18. Holiday Inn (Piano Demo)

19. All The Nasties (Piano Demo)

Disc Six: B-Sides Part One 1976-1984

1. Snow Queen (Elton John and Kiki Dee)

2. Conquer The Sun

3. Cartier

4. White Man Danger

5. Tactics

6. Steal Away Child

7. Love So Cold

8. Les Aveux (Elton John and France Gall)

9. Donner Pour Donner (Elton John and France Gall)

10. J'veux D'la Tendresse

11. Fools In Fashion

12. Can't Get Over Getting Over Losing You

13. Tortured

14. Hey Papa Legba

15. Take Me Down To The Ocean

16. Where Have All The Good Times Gone? (Alternate Mix)

17. The Retreat

18. Choc Ice Goes Mental

19. A Simple Man

Disc Seven: B-Sides Part Two 1984-2005

1. Lonely Boy

2. Highlander

3. Billy And The Kids

4. Lord Of The Flies

5. Rope Around A Fool

6. Medicine Man

7. I Know Why I'm In Love

8. Big Man In A Little Suit

9. God Never Came Here

10. The North Star

11. Did Anybody Sleep With Joan Of Arc

12. So Sad The Renegade

13. A Little Peace

14. Keep It A Mystery

15. How's Tomorrow

16. Peter's Song

17. Things Only Get Better With Love

Disc Eight: And This Is Me...

1. Empty Sky

2. Lady Samantha

3. Border Song

4. My Father's Gun

5. All The Nasties

6. I Think I'm Going To Kill Myself

7. Philadelphia Freedom

8. Song For Guy

9. Sartorial Eloquence

10. Elton's Song

11. Cold As Christmas (In The Middle Of The Year)

12. I Fall Apart

13. Amazes Me

14. The Last Song

15. American Triangle

16. (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again (Elton John and Taron Egerton)