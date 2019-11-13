Elton John Expands Final Tour Into Summer 2020
Elton John extended his "farewell" tour into summer 2020, announcing a new crop of concerts for the U.S. and Canada. The upcoming North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road trek now launches March 28 in Toronto and concludes July 8 in Kansas City, Mo.
You can see the new dates below.
The 24 new shows go on sale Nov. 22 at 10AM local time. American Express card holders can access a pre-sale that begins Nov. 14 at 10AM local time and ends Nov. 18 at 10PM local time. Full details are available at John's website.
John announced the massive, multi-year tour in January 2018, noting his plans to retire from the road after its conclusion. "My priorities have changed in life," he told host Anderson Cooper during a news conference. "But we had children and that changed our lives. ... My priorities now are my family and my husband. I thought the time is right to say thank you to all of my fans and then to say goodbye. That doesn't mean I won't be creative, but I'm not gonna travel anymore."
These newly announced shows will "complete" the tour's second year, Variety reports. The singer-songwriter plans to finish the lengthy run in 2021.
John — who recently released his autobiography, Me — is currently on the home stretch of a North American leg that continues Nov. 13 in Pittsburgh and carries through Nov. 16 in Long Island. Following that leg, he'll begin a lengthy stretch in Australia and New Zealand that lasts until early March.
Elton John 2020 North American Tour
March 28 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
March 29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
April 2 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
April 3 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
April 20 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
April 25 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
May 22 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
May 23 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
May 26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
May 28 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
May 30 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
June 6 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
June 9 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 13 – Fargo ND @ Fargodome
June 15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 24 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
June 30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 1 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 3 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
July 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
July 8 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center