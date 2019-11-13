Elton John Expands Final Tour Into Summer 2020

Elton John extended his "farewell" tour into summer 2020, announcing a new crop of concerts for the U.S. and Canada. The upcoming North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road trek now launches March 28 in Toronto and concludes July 8 in Kansas City, Mo.

You can see the new dates below.

The 24 new shows go on sale Nov. 22 at 10AM local time. American Express card holders can access a pre-sale that begins Nov. 14 at 10AM local time and ends Nov. 18 at 10PM local time. Full details are available at John's website.

John announced the massive, multi-year tour in January 2018, noting his plans to retire from the road after its conclusion. "My priorities have changed in life," he told host Anderson Cooper during a news conference. "But we had children and that changed our lives. ... My priorities now are my family and my husband. I thought the time is right to say thank you to all of my fans and then to say goodbye. That doesn't mean I won't be creative, but I'm not gonna travel anymore."

These newly announced shows will "complete" the tour's second year, Variety reports. The singer-songwriter plans to finish the lengthy run in 2021.

John — who recently released his autobiography, Me — is currently on the home stretch of a North American leg that continues Nov. 13 in Pittsburgh and carries through Nov. 16 in Long Island. Following that leg, he'll begin a lengthy stretch in Australia and New Zealand that lasts until early March.

Elton John 2020 North American Tour

March 28 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

April 2 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

April 3 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

April 20 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

April 25 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

May 22 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

May 23 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

May 26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

May 28 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

May 30 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

June 6 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

June 9 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 13 – Fargo ND @ Fargodome

June 15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

June 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

June 19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 24 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

June 30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 1 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 3 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

July 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

July 8 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center