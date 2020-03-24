Elton John Hopes Coronavirus Will Make Him Less Selfish

Elton John said there might be a “silver lining” to the lockdowns being used in a bid to control the coronavirus pandemic, saying the experience might make him, and others, less selfish.

“Every cloud has a silver lining,” John told Apple’s Zane Lowe. “Maybe this will bring people together and [they’ll] be far more thoughtful about each other in a world where we’re so selfish — me included. And it gives us time to reflect on what life’s all about. And life is about love and sharing and generosity of spirit and coming together as one.”

He added that he’s been using the downtime to spend time with his two sons – one of the reasons he decided to embark on a farewell tour, which has been postponed. “To be honest with you, it’s great to be able to spend this much time with my boys,” John noted.

There are currently nearly 382,000 cases of COVID-19 confirmed worldwide, with 16,558 deaths and 102,429 recoveries. In the U.S., the total has reached 46,145 – an increase of 2,411 in 24 hours – while deaths have reached 582, an increase of 29 over the previous day. The World Health Organization noted that the time between the first and the 100,000th case was 67 days, while there were only 11 days between the 100,000th and the 200,000th, and just four days between the 200,000th and 300,000th.

Meanwhile, Stevie Nicks sent a message of goodwill to her fans. “I know you are doing everything you can to help the situation we are all in," she said. "I am staying in with my goddaughters and my assistant Karen — and all our dogs, Lily, Luna and Mana — trying to think of creative things to do.”

She added that listening to her friend Harry Styles’ music was inspiring her “to write some new songs and poetry.”

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien revealed that he’d been suffering flu-like symptoms. “It is most probably the coronavirus," he said, adding that he was in good spirits and getting better. “I haven’t been tested because it’s not readily available, and also I think the tests are more important and valuable for the vulnerable in our community. I’m expecting a full recovery and am, of course, self-isolating.”

The co-founder of Bandcamp announced that the music site's day of waiving fees in order to help groups generate more income via sales was a great success, as proceeds of all transactions went directly to sellers.

“On a typical Friday, fans buy about 47,000 items on Bandcamp, but this past Friday, fans bought nearly 800,000, or $4.3 million worth of music and merch,” boss Ethan Diamond said. “That’s more than 15 times our normal Friday, and, at the peak, fans were buying 11 items per second.

“We don’t yet know the long-term impact of COVID-19, but we know that we all need music – to uplift and inspire us, to heal us and to give us hope. We’ll continue working to make Bandcamp the best place for fans and artists to come together and sustain each other in the challenging times ahead. Thank you again, and we wish you all good health!”