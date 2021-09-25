Eddie Vedder Covers R.E.M., Prince with Impromptu Band

Eddie Vedder unexpectedly debuted an new band last night at the Ohana Festival in southern California.

Teaming up with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, ex-Chilis and now Pearl Jam touring guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and more, Vedder performed an hour-long set list that included covers of R.E.M., Pretenders and Prince.

You can view a full set list, as well as video from the show, down below.

Vedder, who was already slated to headline the festival tonight as a solo act and tomorrow with Pearl Jam, took over Friday's headlining duties last minute after Kings of Leon pulled out due to the illness (and ultimately, death) of their mother, Betty Ann. Vedder dedicated a version of his solo single ‘Long Road’ to Nathan, Caleb and Jared Followill and their mother. Vedder also included a cover of Kings of Leon's early hit, "Molly's Chambers."

Also appearing alongside Vedder was his 17-year-old daughter, Olivia, who joined him for a performance of "My Father's Daughter." Additionally, the band debuted "Long Way," a track that will appear on Vedder's upcoming studio album, Earthling.

Watch Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M.'s 'Drive'

Watch Eddie Vedder Perform 'My Father's Daughter' With Daughter Olivia Vedder

Eddie Vedder, Sept. 24, 2021, Set List

1. "Drive " (R.E.M. cover)

2. "Long Road"

3. "Molly’s Chambers" (Kings of Leon cover)

4. "Porch"

5. "Long Way"

6. "Tender Mercies"

7. "Father’s Daughter" (with Olivia Vedder)

8. "I’m One" (The Who cover)

9. "Corduroy"

10. "Better Man" (first few chords only)

11. "Precious" (Pretenders cover)

12. "Purple Rain" (3rd verse and outro only) (Prince cover)