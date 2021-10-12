Video has emerged of an Eddie Van Halen memorial plaque being dedicated to the late rocker and his namesake band, Van Halen, by the City of Pasadena earlier this month, in honor of the guitarist who started the influential rock band in the California town.

In the Oct. 11 ceremony led by Mayor Victor Gordo and attended by several city council members, the EVH shrine was affixed outside the city's Civic Auditorium, a venue where Van Halen performed frequently.

At the unveiling ceremony, Gordo recalled working at Pasadena's Ranchera Mexican restaurant as a young boy and being "honored" to serve the Van Halen family there. As a teen, he said he "could not afford a [Van Halen] concert ticket, but I was definitely a fan."

Council members on hand included Felicia Williams, Tyron Hampton, Andy Wilson and Gene Masuda, as Pasadena Now reported. Vice Mayor Andy Wilson also attended — he can be seen posing in front of the plaque while making the sign of the horns in the photo below.

Funds were raised by Pasadena4VanHalen's Randa Schmalfeld and Julie Kimura. The plaque suffices for their original idea to have a city destination named for the guitarist. (That outcome still pending, Pasadena set up a site for residents to vote on renaming a park.)

"It was a great morning here in Pasadena as our plaque was unveiled at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium," Schmalfeld wrote in a Monday GoFundMe update. "Julie and I are so happy to see our plaque in place."

Born in Amsterdam, Eddie Van Halen moved to the U.S. with his family in the 1960s, settling in Pasadena. Neither the surviving band members or family attended the plaque unveiling due to scheduling conflicts, but they supported the effort and voiced their gratitude.

EVH died at 65 in October 2020. Van Halen quietly disbanded after his death. His son, Wolfgang, a late-era Van Halen member, currently fronts Mammoth WVH.

Eddie Van Halen Plaque Dedication in Pasadena, Calif. - Oct. 11, 2021

EDDIE VAN HALEN The Van Halen family emigrated from the Netherlands to Pasadena in 1962. Alex and Eddie Van Halen attended schools in Pasadena and began playing music together with Eddie on guitar and Alex on drums. Years later, the brothers formed the band Van Halen, along with bassist Michael Anthony and vocalist David Lee Roth. Between 1975 and 1978, Van Halen performed 14 concerts at the Pasadena Civic Center Auditorium and Conference Center. Regarded as one of the most successful bands of all time, Van Halen will forever be remembered for reinventing Rock 'n' Roll and their connection to Pasadena. – This plaque was donated by Pasadena 4 Van Halen