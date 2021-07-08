Eastern Maine Island For Sale Perfect For When You’re Sick of Other Humans

Maine Real Estate

The real estate market here in Maine has been particularly insane as of late. There's a unique property in Addison, Maine that locals may find attainable in this market. At just $339,000 you could be the proud owner of a stunning cottage and an entire island.

0 Wohoa Bay Dr, Addison, ME

This property is truly unique. The cottage is 540 square feet, and yes, you will need a boat to get there. In addition to the cottage, you'll own the entirety of Duck Ledges Island. There's no gas, no heat, but does offer circuit electricity.

Think this property could be your home away from home?

