Dysart’s Tanker Truck Crashers on I-95, Wells. Maine

A Dysart's tanker truck went off the Maine Turnpike in Wells just before 7:00 Monday morning.

State Police say 51-year-old James Naaykens of Medway lost control of the rig, drove off the right side of the highway, and hit several small trees. Naaykens was not injured in the crash.

Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said the tanker was empty but the truck's fuel tank spilled about 55 gallons of diesel fuel. The Department of Environmental Protection was called in.

One lane of the turnpike was closed for a couple of hours.