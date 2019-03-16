Saint Patrick's Day means grabbing some beers and loading your playlist with Dropkick Murphys' "I'm Shipping Up to Boston," Flogging Molly's "Drunken Lullabies" and Thin Lizzy's "Jailbreak," right? A bunch of artists get a serious streaming spike, some over 1,000 percent, on the holiday and YouTube has revealed the stats about the top 15 who do.

At the top are legendary Irish folk rockers The Dubliners, who experience a 1,504 percent spike. Only three other artists surpassed 1,000 percent, two of them being Flogging Molly (1,460 percent) and Dropkick Murphys (1,110 percent), while Thin Lizzy's bump is much smaller at 125 percent. Surprisingly, U2's percentage is just 37.

Here's the top 15 and their percentages:

The Dubliners - 1,504%

Flogging Molly - 1,460%

Dropkick Murphys - 1,110%

The Pogues - 1,078%

The Rumjacks - 985%

The Waterboys - 283%

Celtic Thunder - 228%

Celtic Woman - 134%

Thin Lizzy - 125%

B*Witched - 123%

Dexys Midnight Runners - 105%

The Corrs - 89%

House of Pain - 75%

U2 - 37%

Van Morrison - 20%

Keeping with tradition, the Massachusetts-based Dropkick Murphys are wrapping up their tour leading up to St. Patrick's Day. Their ninth album, 11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory was released in 2017 and peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

Life Is Good, Flogging Molly's latest, came in 2017 as well, topping out at No. 69 on the Billboard 200.

