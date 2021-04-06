It pretty much takes 6 hours (without stops) to get from the bottom of Maine all the way to the top. You can get to Quebec, Montreal, or New York City in less time than it takes you to get from Kittery to Fort Kent. Yes, it's a straight shot. 364.2 miles. But it does take a while. The people at the Bangor Daily News recently took a road trip through Maine. Here are the towns they hit:

Kittery

Ogunquit

Kennebunk

Biddeford

Portland

Bethel

Newry

Rumford

Farmington

Skowhegan

Newport

Hermon

Bangor

Dedham

Ellsworth

Sweden

Oxbow

Patten

Oxbow

Sinclair

Cross Lake Township

Caribou

Presque Isle

Houlton

You can read about their road trip here. But the really cool thing they did was to make a time-lapse video of their travels. Get ready to go all the way around Maine (both of them) in two minutes and 36 seconds. No gas and rest stop required.

Watching this video gets me revved up to finally be able to get out and explore Maine this summer. There is so much to see and something for everyone. One trip that I want to make is to take Route 1 all the way from Kittery to Fort Kent. 527 miles on Route 1? You're going to see authentic Maine! We will see you on the road soon!

