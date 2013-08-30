The Day the Doors Finally Broke Up

The surviving members of the Doors decided to call it quits on Aug. 30, 1973, after two years and two albums without their late singer Jim Morrison.

The move represented a reversal for remaining bandmates John Densmore, Robbie Krieger and Ray Manzarek, who'd elected to carry forward as a trio following Morrison's death in July 1971. The reconfigured band released Other Voices that October, with Krieger and Manzarek sharing lead vocal duties. The following year, they repeated the formula for the group's eighth studio LP, Full Circle, released on July 17, 1972.

Neither post-Morrison record could rightly be considered a flop: Other Voices peaked at No. 31 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart, while Full Circle got as high as No. 68. But neither captured the public's attention the way the band's music did when Morrison was at the helm.

In fact, their profile had decreased so markedly that the Doors' breakup was merely mentioned in passing in the pages of Rolling Stone. Their legacy, however, proved hard to escape.

Densmore, Krieger and Manzarek decided to pull the plug only after auditioning a series of vocalists to replace Morrison. They might have settled on former Audience singer Howard Werth if Manzarek hadn't opted out, leaving Krieger and Manzarek to regroup and soldier on for a couple of years as the poorly christened Butts Band.

Things went quiet until 1978, when all three were back in the studio again to create backing tracks for recordings of Morrison reciting his poetry. The result, An American Prayer, went platinum, helping cement the trio's position as custodians (and occasional opportunists) of Doors history.

The surviving members had similar one-off reunions in subsequent years, both in the studio (where they reconvened to complete the song "Orange County Suite" for a 1997 box set) and on the stage (at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1993 and for a 2000 episode of VH1 Storytellers).

In 2002, Manzarek and Krieger drafted Ian Astbury of the Cult to front a Doors tribute called the Doors of the 21st Century – at least until legal action from Densmore prompted a switch to Manzarek–Krieger or Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger of the Doors. This version of the band dissolved on May 20, 2013, following Manzarek's death from cancer.

