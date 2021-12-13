Don McLean Announces 50th Anniversary ‘American Pie’ Tour

Don McLean has announced an extensive world tour for 2022, celebrating the 50th anniversary of his hit song "American Pie."

McLean will launch the tour in January at Honolulu, Hawaii, and continue across North America before heading overseas for a leg of European shows. A complete list of tour dates is below.

“After spending the past 18 months at home, I am thrilled to be getting back on the road with my band,” McLean said in a statement. “2022 marks the 50th anniversary from when 'American Pie' landed at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart and we will be celebrating on tour all year long. We will be performing all the songs from the American Pie album, plus many of the other hits that fans will be expecting to hear.”

McLean's "American Pie," which runs eight-and-a-half minutes, lost its title as the longest song to top the charts. Taylor Swift is now the record holder with a new version of "All Too Well" that stretches more than 10 minutes. Swift sent McLean flowers after the news broke, writing in a note: "I will never forget that I'm standing on the shoulders of giants."

McLean called Swift "a beautiful person" with a "beautiful heart and charisma and great talent," in an interview with USA Today. "She’s been hugely famous for a decade or more, and all of a sudden has exploded into the force-of-nature realm. So it was fun for me to experience a little of that with this story."

McLean noted in the same interview that he never really anticipated "American Pie" to become as successful as it did. "It’s kind of become a folk song that everybody knows, which is what a folk song is," he said. "It’s always been the people’s choice. It was always a phenomenon, and it remains a phenomenon."

Tickets for the upcoming tour are available now.

Don McLean 2022 North American Dates:

Jan. 28-30 - Honolulu, HI @ Blue Note Hawaii

Feb. 3 - Clear Lake, IA @ Surf Ballroom

Feb. 5 - Grand Forks, ND @ Chester Fritz Auditorium

Feb. 11 - The Villages, FL @ Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center

Feb. 12 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Feb. 14-18 - Port Canaveral, FL @ Rock Legends Cruise

Feb. 19 - Clearwater, FL @ Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Feb. 24 - Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

April 29 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

May 1 - Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall

May 7 - Toronto, Canada @ John W H Bassett Theatre

May 12 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

May 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

May 19 - St. Louis, MO @ Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center

May 20 - Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre

June 2 - Albany, NY @ The Egg

June 3 - Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre

June 4 - New York, NY @ Town Hall

June 11 - Baltimore, MD @ the Lyric

June 12 - Tysons, VA @ Capital One Hall

June 17 - Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall

June 18 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

June 24 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

June 25 - Houston, TX @ Cullen Performance Hall

June 26 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

July 7 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

July 8 - Grand Junction, CO @ the Avalon Theatre

July 9 - Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

Don McLean 2022 European Dates:

Sept. 11 - Cardiff, U.K. @ St. Davids

Sept. 13 - Ipswich, U.K. @ Ipswich Regent Theatre

Sept. 14 - Birmingham, U.K. @ Symphony Hall

Sept. 16 - Bath, U.K. @ The Forum

Sept. 17 - Torquay, U.K. @ Princess Theatre

Sept. 18 - Bournemouth, U.K. @ Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Sept. 20 - Brighton, U.K. @ Brighton Dome Concert Hall

Sept. 21 - Southend-on-sea, U.K. @ Cliffs Pavilion

Sept. 23 - Manchester, U.K. @ Bridgewater Hall

Sept. 24 - Gateshead, U.K. @ Sage Gateshead

Sept. 25 - Glasgow, U.K. @ The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Sept. 27 - Edinburgh, U.K. @ Usher Hall

Sept. 28 - York, U.K. @ York Barbican

Sept. 30 - Leicester, U.K. @ De Montfort Hall

Oct. 1 - Sheffield, U.K. @ City Hall

Oct. 2 - Liverpool, U.K. @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Oct. 4 - London, U.K. @ London Palladium

Oct. 7 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Oct. 9 - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Concertgebouw de Vereeniging

Oct. 10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Koninklijk Theater Carré

Oct. 14 - Bergen, Norway @ Peer Gynt Salen

Oct. 15 - Stavanger, Norway @ Stavanger Kuppelhallen

Oct. 16 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

Oct. 18 - Göteborg, Sweden @ Lorensbergsteatern

Oct. 20 - Turku, Finland @ Logomo

Oct. 21 - Helsinki, Finland @ Kulttuuritalo

Oct. 23 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Göta Lejon

Oct. 24 - Malmö, Sweden @ Palladium

Oct. 25 - Greve, Denmark @ Portalen

Oct. 27 - Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik

Oct. 28 - Neuruppin, Germany @ Kulturkirche

Oct. 29 - Berlin, Germany @ Admiralspalast

Nov. 1 - Antwerp, Belgium @ De Singel

Nov. 11 - Munich, Germany @ Prinzregententheater

Nov.13 - Linz, Austria @ Posthof