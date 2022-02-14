Dolly Parton has been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, and although she admitted she's never thought of herself as rock 'n' roll, she confirmed that she'll make a rock album if she gets in.

Judas Priest, Rage Against the Machine, New York Dolls, Pat Benatar, MC5, Beck and Duran Duran are among the rock and metal nominees this year, but the list also features legendary artists that make other styles of music as well, such as Parton. She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999, and told Billboard that she "was absolutely floored" when she learned she'd been nominated for the Rock Hall too.

"I’ve never thought of myself as being rock 'n' roll in any sense of the word — but I guess they judge it on the music and the influence certain songs have had, and I guess I’ve had songs with other people in that realm. But I don’t know how they judge that," the singer said.

"I’m not expecting that I’ll get in. But if I do, I’ll immediately, next year, have to put out a great rock and roll album — which I’ve wanted to do for years, like a Linda Ronstadt or Heart kind of thing. So this may have been just a God-wink for me to go ahead and do that. It’s just nice to be nominated."

Maybe Parton doesn't see herself as rock 'n' roll, but she's certainly familiar with the genre. She's covered songs by rockers ranging from Led Zeppelin to Bon Jovi, and if you haven't heard Halestorm's rendition of "I Will Always Love You," you need to check it out now.

Fans have until April 29 to cast their ballot for who they'd like to see inducted into the hall later this year — fill out yours here.