Does Your Maine Dog Have These Spots? Don’t Panic!

According to the Veterinary Clinic in Brunswick, they've been getting a lot of calls about these spots that look like awful tick bites! They are not...

With Memorial Day weekend upon us, I think of two things. One is that you never know what you'll get from the weather. You could be looking at the most beautiful weekend ever, or (most likely) there will be at least a day of rain. The second thing that Memorial Day weekend means is the start of the unrelenting black fly season! Black flies are the absolute worst! They literally will change your plans! Or you could always try to win the war. Good luck with that.

But my poor dog Casco could not wear a tent and those black flies were relentless with her.

According to the Veterinary Clinic's Facebook page:

We get quite a few phone calls and appointments this time of year from concerned pet owners regarding red circles on their pups' bellies. Despite the bullseye appearance, these are NOT lesions indicative of Lyme disease-like in humans; they are simply black fly bites! Luckily, black flies are not known to transmit any diseases and the large welts will go away on their own.

Poor Casco was covered on her belly and itchy, but it didn't last long and she is fine. But for a while, it was horrifying. Thank God black fly season is a short season. Enjoy the long holiday weekend and good luck with the battle of the black fly! Thank you very much Veterinary Clinic for calming our nerves!