Do You Take Your Ice Scraper Out of Your Car After a Maine Winter?

Why?

It has recently been brought to my attention that after a Maine winter when there is no more threat of ice or snow, some people take their ice scraper out of their car.

I do not understand. It's not that big. Even the retractable handle ones can't be that big, so why remove it? Come that first snow or ice or combination, you know you are totally going to forget where you put it. That's why so many people use credit cards to scrape their windows for the first storm. Or just run the defroster in the car for 15 minutes.

Why? Why are you taking it out and even better, where are you putting it? Can't you just tuck it under a seat or throw it in the back with a half bottle of windshield washer? Even the Bangor Police Department questioned taking it out of your car in a Facebook post.

If you took your snowbrush/scraper/ selfie-stick (when used with duct tape) out of the car this past spring, are you even from Maine?

Oh and the above, which we have all seen, is also something you should not do. If you had your damn ice scrapper in your car, you wouldn't have to deal with what the Bangor Police deemed,

..."peeking through the porthole method " that sailors used in the days of yore when pulling into port. Don't do that.

Listen, good on you for being seasonal with your car. You are obviously the kind of person that moves sweaters out of your closet and then moves them back. Stop it.