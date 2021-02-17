Do You Know Maine’s “Good Samaritan” Law?

Did you know Maine has a Good Samaritan Law? The "good samaritan" phrase goes back to biblical times and means a person that is helpful or charitable. You can learn about the Parable of the Good Samaritan HERE.

From the Maine CDC Facebook Page:

Maine has a Good Samaritan Law to ease any hesitation a person may have about calling 911 for help in a drug overdose emergency.

The law:

-protects a person who calls 911 in a drug overdose emergency from arrest

-protects the overdose victim from arrest.

The law went into effect in 2019. Governor Mills signed the law and said at the time:

“As Maine continues to grapple with the opioid epidemic, arresting and prosecuting someone at their most desperate moment when their friend or family member is experiencing a medical emergency will not solve the problem. In fact, it discourages people from calling for help,” said Governor Mills. “By signing this legislation, we take another step toward ensuring people seek help to survive an overdose and can pursue life-saving treatment for substance use disorder. I thank Representative Cardone for bringing forward this legislation and securing overwhelming bipartisan support in the Legislature for its passage.” “When someone is experiencing a drug-related overdose, the most important action that person, or someone with that person, can take is calling for medical help. By signing this bill into law, Gov. Mills is eliminating the fear that comes with contacting authorities and protecting the lives of Mainers,” said Representative Cardone, D-Bangor.

