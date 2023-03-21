Can You Legit Dig A Hole from Bangor to China? 8 Year Old Me Is Curious.

Digging holes is a rite of passage for kids.

When I was a kid, and it never seemed to be exclusive to boys, we used to dig things up all the time. Makes sense. You want to explore, but how? You can only go so far on your bike, you can't go too far into the woods alone, etc. So your options are limited to digging into the ground, literally just to see what comes out of it.

I remember digging at a friend's house when we were kids in Hampden, and we found an old rusty gun buried in the back yard. In hindsight, it was likely a toy, and was so rusty it posed no harm even if it was real. But to us, this was the most unbelievable score. But you know exactly what all of our parents said every time the shovels came out...

"What, are you gonna dig a hole to China?"

Hearing that question was always sheer torture. Not because it was annoying, but because I was legitimately disappointed that I could not, in fact, dig all the way to China. Now for some reason, that all popped into my head the other day, and I got to wondering, if you started digging in Bangor, would you actually end up in China?

First off, the opposite side of the world, from wherever you are at any given moment is called the antipode. What's interesting, is that more often than not, according to AntipodesMap.com, is that most places on Earth don't have a land based opposite. So if you actually did start digging in Bangor, you'll wind up in the ocean about 700 miles off the coast of Australia. That's just a smidge away from China.

We'd still speak the language.

Granted, I find it interesting that if we did dig all the way through, we'd still end up next to a country that speaks English! That seems to take some of the exotic nature out of the purpose. When you're a kid, you think you're headed someplace totally foreign. Not Crocodile Dundee's house.

At any rate, that map will tell you exactly where any antipode is... If you're just simply curious. Besides, it's a great way to kill some time at your desk. And honestly, that's how all this started anyway. But now you know.... the opposite of Bangor is the ocean. Happy digging!!

