Did You Know These 25 Animals Are on Maine’s Endangered Species List?

One of the most wonderful things about living in Maine is its remoteness. With the exception of a few pockets here and there, this state is a wilderness wonderland. It gives Mainers and the thousands of yearly tourists plenty of great opportunities to explore.

Whether it's a rocky coastline, quiet forest, or uphill hike, Maine is full of vibrance and life. Yet, as wonderful and abundant the state is, it's not without its issues.

Even with how important Maine's wildlife is to its people, there is still a growing list of endangered species. Overall, the number is relatively low at just 25. However, that's 25 species that could use everyone's help in their survival here in the Pine Tree State.

Maine's endangered species can be mostly found in the southern counties, coast, Baxter State Park, and western foothills. They include a number of bird species, turtles, bats, insects, a snake, a rabbit, and even a snail.

According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife website, there are varying factors surrounding why these species are struggling in Maine. Some of these issues include human activity, climate change, forever chemicals, illness, predation, and development.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife does have conservation plans for many of these species. But it's going to take a lot of work and cooperation between all of us to make sure these species have a great chance to continue living here in Maine.

Below is closer look at these 25 species, and many of the reasons why they're on the list. And remember, don't mess with a wild animal unless you fully know about its classification.

25 Endangered Animals in Maine Here is a list of the 25 animals that are classified as endangered in Maine. These, along with species that are "threatened" in Maine can be found on the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife website