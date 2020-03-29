Device Made In Maine Can Test For COVID-19 In 5 Minutes

According to WMTW, the FDA has given the go-ahead to test a new device that can run a COVID-19 coronavirus test in as little as five minutes.

The machine, which will be manufactured at Abbott's Scarborough plant, will confirm a positive test in five minutes and a negative test in less than 15 minutes.

The first tests will be available this coming week and will be sent to areas hardest hit by the pandemic, like New York City.

The goal, with these new tests, is to be able to test 50,000 people per day