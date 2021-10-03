Devers’ 2 Home Runs Propels Red Sox to 7-5 Win Over Nationals and Top Wild Card Spot [VIDEO]

The scenario was clear from the beginning for the Red Sox on Sunday, win and they would own the top Wild Card spot. But, it was anything but easy! The Red Sox beat the Nationals 7-5 scoring 3 runs in the 7th to tie the score and 2 runs in the 9th inning to get into the playoffs for the 1st time since 2018, when they won the World Series.

Sunday the Red Sox sent their ace to the mound, Chris Sale. Despite striking out 7, Sale allowed 4 hits and 2 runs, walking 3 and was yanked by manager Alex Cora after 2.1 innings.

Hirokazu Sawamura got out of a bases loaded 1-out jam, and pitched 1.2 innings, allowing just 1 hit and no runs.

Garrett Richards allowed 3 runs on 2 hits, walking 2 in the 5th inning, as Washington took a 5-1 lead.

Martin Perez pitched the 6th, and walked 1.

Garrett Whitlock, activated from the injured list prior to the game pitched the 7th inning, striking out 2.

Eduardo Rodriguez pitched the 8th inning, striking out 1, and picked up the win. He's now 13-8

Nick Pivetta pitched the 9th, striking out 1, and picking up his 1st save of the year.

Rafael Devers, was 4-5, driving in 4 runs. In the 4th inning, he hit a solo homer, to cut the National's lead to 2-1. Then in the 9th, he blasted his 38th homer of the season, to put Boston up 7-5.

Alex Verdugo, 3-5 drove in the tying runs in the 7th inning, on a double.

Jose Iglesias, who pinch-hit for JD Martinez who left the game with a sprained ankle in the 6th inning, was 2-3. It was Iglesias last game for Boston in 2021, as he is ineligible for post-season, as he wasn't on the Red Sox' roster prior to September 1st.

Boston outhit Washington 7-5.

The Red Sox will host the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Tuesday night, at 8:08 p.m. They're hosting because they beat the Yankees in the season series 10-9.

The Yankees secured the 2nd Wild Card Spot, beating Tampa Bay, 1-0, with a walk-off hit in the bottom of the 9th. Had the Yankees lost, and with Toronto's 12-4 win over Baltimore, those 2 teams would have had a 1-game play-in on Monday, to play the Red Sox. Seattle lost to the Angels 7-3, to become eliminated Sunday afternoon.

You can tune in to 101.9 The Rock Tuesday night, starting at 7:08 p.m. for the pregame and then at 8:08 for the Wild Card game against the New York Yankees.

The winner of the Wild Card game will play the Tampa Bay Rays. The Houston Astros will host the Chicago White Sox in the other American League Division Series.

In the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers will play host to the St Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night for the NL Wild Card game. The winner will play at San Francisco. Meanwhile the Atlanta Braves will play at the Milwaukee Brewers for the other National League Division Series.