Pour Some Def Leppard Liquor With the Band’s New Signature Gin

Just in time for Def Leppard's summer "Stadium Tour" with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett in tow, the Joe Elliott-led English rockers behind 1987's "Pour Some Sugar on Me" have launched a new signature gin for their band.

Two different versions of it, actually. Now, Def Leppard fans can pour some official Def Leppard alcohol into their cups. And both rockin' spirits take their name from Def Leppard songs — "Animal" London Dry Gin and "Rocket" Premium Distilled Gin.

Take a look at the gins near the bottom of this post.

Def Leppard's "Animal" London Dry is a "classic London Dry Gin with a high intensity of flavors," a press release shares. "The grain-based distillate is heavy with juniper, lemon, and botanicals. It is spicy, big, and bold and has all the classic gin characters."

The "Rocket" drink takes inspiration "from the lavender labyrinths in Sheffield … to get an even more developed experience of botanical character," it continues. "Additional flavors of lavender and lemon are macerated and blended with the distillate. There are no added sweeteners, ensuring the purest quality"

The song "Animals" is on Def Leppard's influential Hysteria (1987), the same album as "Sugar," and was its first single. "Rocket" was a promo Hysteria single in 1989.

Earlier this month, Def Leppard revealed a Leppard-themed puzzle game for your phone. Last month, they released Diamond Star Halos, their first studio album since 2015.

The Def Leppard gin is available to order at brandsforfans.com. Brands for Fans is the same outfit that licensed KISS' likeness for KISS' "Gold Gin" alcoholic beverage.

Def Leppard Gin

Def Leppard "Animal" London Dry Gin

Def Leppard "Rocket" Premium Distilled Gin

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison + Joan Jett Summer 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

June 16 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park

June 18 – Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

June 19 – Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium

June 22 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

June 24 – Queens, N.Y. @ Citi Field

June 25 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park

June 28 – Charlotte, N.C. @ BofA Stadium

June 30 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

July 2 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field

July 5 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

July 8 – Chicago, Ill @ Wrigley Field

July 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park

July 12 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 14 – Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Stadium

July 15 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Great American Park

July 17 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Field

July 19 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Kauffman Stadium

July 21 – Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field

Aug. 5 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 6 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 8 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

Aug. 10 – Orchard Park, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium

Aug. 12 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park

Aug. 14 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Aug. 16 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium

Aug. 19 – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

Aug. 21 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

Aug. 22 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

Aug. 25 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Aug. 27 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 28 – San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park

Aug. 31 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park

Sept. 2 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place

Sept. 4 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stad.

Sept. 7 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park

Sept. 9 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium