Hear Deep Purple’s New Song ‘Nothing at All’

Deep Purple released a third new song, "Nothing at All," from their upcoming album Whoosh! You can listen below.

The mid-tempo tune finds singer Ian Gillan belting reflective lines ("I'm talking to myself again / I'm waving to a passing friend") while Steve Morse and Don Airey trade busy electric guitar and Hammond organ licks.

Whoosh! also features the previously issued "Man Alive" and "Throw My Bones." The band originally targeted a June release date for their 21st studio album, which follows 2017's inFinite, but it pushed the LP's arrival to Aug. 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deep Purple recorded the album in March 2019 in Nashville, working with Bob Ezrin, who produced both inFinite and their previous entry, 2013's Now What?!

Gillan detailed the new project in a recent Billboard interview, noting that the band has developed "complete trust" in its producer.

"I remember very clearly Bob's speech when we first met in Toronto," the frontman said. "He wanted us to be like we are on stage and jam and improvise and make [songs] out of that and not worry about how long they are or any of those side issues. He was like, 'Let's do what Deep Purple does and it'll all work out,' and the results of that have become manifest."

When announcing the album's delay in April, Gillan spoke about the power of music during the ongoing pandemic. "During my quarantine I’m listening to a lot of music and guessing that it’s the same for many of us during this scary disruption to our lives," he said. "We know, don’t we, that music will play a big part in our celebrations as we step back into the light."

The band's current tour schedule, per its website, includes a pair of September dates in Sweden and a long run of European and U.K. shows starting in summer 2021.