Dee Snider Belts ‘I Gotta Rock (Again)’ on First New Song Off ‘Leave a Scar’ Album
Legendary Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has just announced his new solo album, Leave a Scar, and has debuted the opening track, "I Gotta Rock (Again)."
For this album, Snider once again partnered with Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta on the songwriting, crafting the ideal blend of modern metal and the more classic sounds of the singer's formative years.
Reasserting the declaration of "I Wanna Rock" that echoed across airwaves in 1984, "I Gotta Rock (Again)" is the perfect comeback statement after we've all spent the last year in varying degrees of a lockdown.
"‘I Gotta Rock (Again)’ is the starting gun for this album and the driving motivation behind me returning to the studio to record Leave a Scar. At the end of 2019, I had felt my recording and live performing was over, but I didn't announce it to the world," said Snider.
Watch the music video below and read the lyrics (via AZ Lyrics) as well.
"I mentally had decided I was done," he continued, "But the state of things in 2020 had other plans for me. Between COVID and the political state around the globe, I found myself yearning (yes, I yearn) to get back in the studio. In the immortal words of Ice Cube, 'I got somethin' to say!'"
Offering more context behind what went into the album, the singer went on, "By the end of 2020, I knew I not only had to get back into the studio, but for the first time since the '90s, I wanted – no, needed – to be a part of the writing process. I reached out to my producer Jamey Jasta and told him I was ready to make another record. Leave a Scar is filled with messages to and for the silent voices in the world who need someone to speak out on their behalf. This is my purpose."
"Getting to work with Dee again has been incredible! The power and range in his vocals on this album really shine," Jasta enthused. "Not only is he an American treasure and staple in the rock/metal community, he’s a truly original voice and talent like no other. Combine that with the metallic prowess of the Bellmore bros., Russell Pzütto and Nick Petrino, you get a rockin’ metal recipe that even the most 'Dee-hard' SMF’ers will surely love!"
Leave a Scar, the followup to 2018's For the Love of Metal, will be released on July 30 on Napalm Records. Pre-order the album here and view the artwork and complete track listing further down the page. A special "DEE-lux" edition of the album is available as well.
Dee Snider, "I Gotta Rock Again" Lyrics
It's that time again
Did you think that it would end?
Wild and freewheeling
So damn appealing
I can't stop
It's not something that I choose
Just what I gotta do
While my mind is still screaming
I can't stop
Be a lifer til I'm done
Gonna ride it til I'm gone
For as long as I'm breathing!
Won't stop
Til I drop
Better strap in
I'm comin' in hot
Here I go
It's time to roll again
I gotta rock
I survived
Be advised
Gonna rock until I die
Here I go
It's time to roll again
I gotta rock
This is life
I'm gonna rock
Until the day that I die
There's no better feeling
Like there's nothing you can't do
It's a heavy metal healing
With your questions answered and your dreams come true
Won't stop
Til I drop
Better strap in
I'm comin' in hot
Here I go
It's time to roll again
I gotta rock
I survived
Be advised
Gonna rock until I die
Here I go
It's time to roll again
I gotta rock
This is life
I'm gonna rock
Until the day that I die
I gotta rock!
Let's fucking go, it's time to rock again
Time!
When you're a lifer you're rocking til the end
To!
Always screaming my life is on the stage
Rock!
You will never ever feel the same
Until we rock again
Here I go
It's time to roll again
I gotta rock
I survived
Be advised
Gonna rock until I die
Here I go
It's time to roll again
I gotta rock
This is life
I'm gonna rock
I gotta rock!
I'm gonna rock
I gotta rock!
I'm gonna rock
I gotta rock!
Yes, I wanna rock
Until the day that I die
Dee Snider, "I Gotta Rock (Again)" Music Video
Dee Snider, Leave a Scar Album Art + Track Listing
01. "I Gotta Rock (Again)"
02. "All or Nothing More"
03. "Down But Never Out"
04. "Before I Go"
05. "Open Season"
06. "Silent Battles"
07. "Crying for Your Life"
08. "In for the Kill"
09. "Time to Choose" (feat. George 'Corpsegrinder' Fisher)
10. "S.H.E."
11. "The Reckoning"
12. "Stand"