Mr. Dee Snider, the former Twisted Sister rocker who's now a solo artist and author, will appear with his family on an upcoming episode of ABC's Celebrity Family Feud. The Sniders compete against sportscaster Terry Bradshaw and his clan on the TV game show hosted by Steve Harvey.

And from the looks of it, the rock singer and his clan trying their luck on the Family Feud spin-off promises to be just as wildly entertaining as it sounds. That much seems evident in a preview video of the episode that emerged this week (June 16) alongside some accompanying set photos.

See them all down toward the bottom of this post.

"We're ready to ROCK with Team @deesnider and Team Terry Bradshaw on #CelebrityFamilyFeud this Sunday!" the official Celebrity Family Feud Twitter account shared alongside the multimedia tease. "Get twisted with some LEGENDS," it added in a separate tweet.

The appearance comes in plenty of time for Snider to promote his upcoming solo album, Leave a Scar, which arrives on July 30. Last month, the Twisted Sister alum shared the effort's first single, "I Gotta Rock (Again)." Pre-orders for the LP in various editions are available now.

Snider's no stranger to putting himself out there, especially when commenting on topics of importance to him. In the past, the rocker has offered his views on everything from a Twisted Sister reunion to fellow musician Jon Schaffer's Capitol riot guilty plea. He's also made remarks about "cancel culture," gun control, anti-maskers, Donald Trump, Spotify and the Super Bowl.

The Sniders vs. Bradshaws episode of Celebrity Family Feud premieres this Sunday (June 20) on ABC at 8PM ET (7PM CT). Check your local listings for additional airings.