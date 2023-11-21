Police have released more details about a Topsham death, which they say is a homicide.

Where Did This Happen?

The investigation is focusing on the River Landing Senior Housing Apartments at 29 Elm Street in Topsham where Police and Fire & Rescue personnel were called at around 9:30 Tuesday morning for a report of an assault. The call was made by an employee of the facility.

Have Police Released the Name of the Deceased?

When they arrived, officials found one of the residents deceased. She has been identified as Christine Miller, 64. Officials say Robert McClure, 71, was taken into custody a short time later. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says both the victim and the accused had apartments at River Landing Senior Housing.

Do We Know How the Person Died?

An autopsy was performed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and it was determined that Miller died of sharp force injuries. The investigation is ongoing. McClure is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday, November 27th in Sagadahoc County.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

