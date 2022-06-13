Dead and Company Launch Summer Tour: Photos and Set List

Dead & Company kicked off their summer 2022 tour over the weekend, playing two sets of music on Saturday at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium.

The band's set list featured several notable numbers, including the live debut of Traffic’s “Dear Mr. Fantasy” plus part of the Beatles’ “Hey Jude." Also included was a cover of Sam Cooke's "Good Times," a handful of Bob Weir solo songs and their rendition of Warren Zevon's "Werewolves of London" as an encore.

You can view the set list, exclusive photos and videos of "Dear Mr. Fantasy" and "Hey Jude" below.

The performance marked the return of drummer Bill Kreutzmann, who has not played with the band since Oct. 15 after he was forced to sit out their run of shows at Red Rocks last fall due to a non-COVID-related illness.

Watch Dead & Company Perform Traffic's 'Dear Mr. Fantasy' and the Beatles' 'Hey Jude'

Dead and Company were also scheduled to appear at the Playing in the Sand festival in Cancun in January, but the performances were canceled due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Earlier this year, a report from Rolling Stone stated that sources close to Dead & Company claimed the band would stop touring after 2022. The band members, however, claimed on social media that this was not accurate. "News to me," Weir tweeted in response. “Whew,” Kreutzmann added to Weir's comment. “I thought you knew something that I didn’t! “#themusicneverstops #wewillsurvive.”

Dead & Company are scheduled to tour into July. They'll wrap their summer tour with a pair of shows at New York City's Citi Field on July 15 and 16.

Dead & Company, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, 6/11/22

Set 1:

1. "Good Times" (Sam Cooke cover)

2. "Playing in the Band" (Bob Weir song)

3. "Feel Like a Stranger" (With "My Favorite Things” snippet)

4. "China Doll"

5. "Brown-Eyed Women"

6. "Jack Straw"

7. "Casey Jones"

Set 2:

8. "Althea"

9. "Scarlet Begonias"

10. "China Cat Sunflower"

11. "I Know You Rider" (traditional cover)

12. "Fire on the Mountain"

13. "Drums"

14. "Space"

15. "Dear Mr. Fantasy" (Traffic cover) (Live debut by Dead and Company)

16. "Hey Jude" (The Beatles cover) (Live debut by Dead and Company, Coda only)

17. "Stella Blue"

18. "One More Saturday Night" (Bob Weir song)

Encore:

19. "Werewolves of London" (Warren Zevon cover)