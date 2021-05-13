Dead and Company Announce 2021 U.S. Tour

Dead & Company have announced a massive U.S. tour for late summer and fall 2021.

The band shared the news on social media, tweeting a picture of the tour dates with the caption, "What a long strange trip it's been ... "

The Grateful Dead offshoot — featuring classic-era members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — will kick off their 31-date trek on Aug. 16 in Raleigh, N.C., and continue through Halloween, concluding with three consecutive nights at the Hollywood Bowl. Other notable dates include New York's Citi Field (Aug. 20) and Chicago's Wrigley Field (Sept. 17 and 18). You can see the full tour calendar below.

Tickets for Dead & Company's tour go on sale to the general public on May 21 at noon local time through Ticketmaster. The Verified Fan Presale begins on May 19 at 10AM local time and lasts through May 20 at 10PM local time. Fans can register for presale now through May 16 at 10PM PT.

The band will once again partner with sustainability nonprofit Reverb to cover all projected carbon emissions from the tour, including fan travel, via the organization's unCHANGEit Climate Campaign. The offsets from the tour will help fund initiatives to fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions around the world.

Fans who want to prepare themselves for the tour can also grab the 50th-anniversary deluxe edition of the Grateful Dead's self-titled live album — also known as Skull & Roses — which comes out on June 25.

Dead & Company 2021 Tour

Aug. 16 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Aug. 18 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 20 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

Aug. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 23 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 25 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 27 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 28 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 2 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 3 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 5 – Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre

Sept. 7 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 10 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 13 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Sept. 15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 17 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Sept. 18 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Oct. 6 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Oct. 7 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Oct. 14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Oct. 15 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Oct. 22 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater

Oct. 23 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater

Oct. 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 27 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

