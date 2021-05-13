Dead and Company Announce 2021 U.S. Tour
Dead & Company have announced a massive U.S. tour for late summer and fall 2021.
The band shared the news on social media, tweeting a picture of the tour dates with the caption, "What a long strange trip it's been ... "
The Grateful Dead offshoot — featuring classic-era members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — will kick off their 31-date trek on Aug. 16 in Raleigh, N.C., and continue through Halloween, concluding with three consecutive nights at the Hollywood Bowl. Other notable dates include New York's Citi Field (Aug. 20) and Chicago's Wrigley Field (Sept. 17 and 18). You can see the full tour calendar below.
Tickets for Dead & Company's tour go on sale to the general public on May 21 at noon local time through Ticketmaster. The Verified Fan Presale begins on May 19 at 10AM local time and lasts through May 20 at 10PM local time. Fans can register for presale now through May 16 at 10PM PT.
The band will once again partner with sustainability nonprofit Reverb to cover all projected carbon emissions from the tour, including fan travel, via the organization's unCHANGEit Climate Campaign. The offsets from the tour will help fund initiatives to fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions around the world.
Fans who want to prepare themselves for the tour can also grab the 50th-anniversary deluxe edition of the Grateful Dead's self-titled live album — also known as Skull & Roses — which comes out on June 25.
Dead & Company 2021 Tour
Aug. 16 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Aug. 18 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 20 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
Aug. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
Aug. 23 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Aug. 25 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 27 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 28 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Sept. 2 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 3 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 5 – Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre
Sept. 7 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 10 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 13 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
Sept. 15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 17 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
Sept. 18 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
Oct. 6 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Oct. 7 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Oct. 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Oct. 14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Oct. 15 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
Oct. 22 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater
Oct. 23 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater
Oct. 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 27 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl