Dead and Company Announce Summer Tour Dates
Dead & Company are finally scheduled to hit the road this summer.
They'll kick off a string of show dates at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium on June 11 and wrap things up roughly a month later with a pair of performances at New York City's Citi Field on July 15 and 16.
You can see the tour dates below.
The lineup for the tour includes original Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, plus Dead & Company additions John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.
In January, the band was forced to cancel an appearance at the Playing in the Sand music festival in Cancun, Mexico, due to an outbreak of COVID-19. Kreutzmann, who has been dealing with a cardiac condition, had previously announced that he would be sitting out the earlier shows on the advice of his doctor.
Weir recently noted in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that he has no plans to slow down anytime soon. “After putting in a lifetime of work, stuff is opening up to me that I just can’t walk away from,” he said. “Opportunities are arriving that make life worth living, so I got to go for them. Retiring is not an option.”
To ensure fans directly receive tickets for the upcoming tour, registration is currently available through April 3 via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. A presale will launch on April 5, followed by a general-public sale on April 8. All tickets can be purchased at the band's website.
Dead & Company 2022 Tour
June 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
June 13 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 14 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 17 - Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
June 18 - Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
June 21 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 22 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
June 24 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
June 25 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
June 28 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
June 29 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 1 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 2 - Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
July 5 - Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre
July 6 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC
July 8 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
July 12 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 15 - New York, NY @ Citi Field
July 16 - New York, NY @ Citi Field