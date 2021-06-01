David Lee Roth Releases Country-Tinged Solo Song ‘Giddy-Up’ From His Web Comic

Van Halen legend David Lee Roth has released a country-tinged new solo song titled "Giddy-Up," which follows last year's "Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill."

The two tracks, in addition to "Alligator Pants," "Lo-Rez Sunset" and "Manda Bala," first appeared in The Roth Project, the singer's previously released 17-page web comic, which features a story and illustrations crafted by Roth himself. For the songs, the singer partnered back up with Rob Zombie guitarist John 5, who first appeared on his 1998 record DLR Band.

Much like the previously released single, "Giddy-Up" is an energetic acoustic song bearing the same danceable hallmark that has followed Roth throughout his entire career. Here, there's a bit of a country twang from the virtuosic John 5, who also handled bass and is flanked by drummer Gregg Bissonette, keyboardist Brett Tuggle and percussionist Luis Conte.

Listen to "Giddy-Up" further down the page.

There's no word on when the remainder of the songs which accompanied The Roth Project will be made independently available, but they can be heard in the digital web comic experience, where fans can toggle between autoplay and an exploratory option with narration from Roth in addition to music, which is a mix of songs and atmospheric music beds.

The story, loosely, is centered around artificial intelligence gaining the power to mimic and murder humans. Read the full comic here.

Roth's last solo album, Diamond Dave was released in 2003 and consisted mostly of covers.

