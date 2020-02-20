David Bowie Live Album to Be Released for Record Store Day

Unreleased recordings from David Bowie's 1974 tour will be issued as I'm Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74) on Record Store Day, April 18.

Much of the material on the two-disc set, which will be available on both CD and vinyl, was recorded at the Michigan Palace in Detroit on Oct. 20, 1974. It's a full performance of the show, with the exception of "Diamond Dogs," which wasn't completely recorded. The last three tracks on the album stem from a date at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium on Nov. 30. The tapes were recently discovered in Bowie's archive.

During a break in his tour in support of 1974's Diamond Dogs, Bowie recorded Young Americans. The shows reflected the new sound, as he switched gears, going from an elaborate production that included a movable catwalk and a crane that extended the singer over the audience to a soul revue featuring many of the musicians who performed on Young Americans.

I'm Only Dancing marks the first official Bowie live release from the Soul Tour. Previous concert recordings from that year, including David Live and Cracked Actor (Live in Los Angeles '74), come from the first incarnation of the tour.

A second Bowie Record Store Day 2020 exclusive, Changesnowbowie, consists of rehearsals for Bowie's 50th birthday concert at New York's Madison Square Garden. You can see the track listing for I'm Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74) below.

Parlophone

David Bowie, 'I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74)' Track Listing

Disc One

1. "Introduction – Memory of a Free Festival"

2. "Rebel Rebel"

3. "John, I’m Only Dancing (Again)"

4. "Sorrow"

5. "Changes"

6. "1984"

7. "Moonage Daydream"

8. "Rock ’n’ Roll With Me"

9. "Love Me Do / The Jean Genie"

10. "Young Americans"

Disc Two

1. "Can You Hear Me"

2. "It’s Gonna Be Me"

3. "Somebody Up There Likes Me"

4. "Suffragette City"

5. "Rock ’n’ Roll Suicide"

6. "Panic in Detroit"

7. "Knock on Wood"

8. "Foot Stomping / I Wish I Could Shimmy Like My Sister Kate / Foot Stomping"

9. "Diamond Dogs / It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It) / Diamond Dogs"