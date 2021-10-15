Listen to Two Previously Unreleased David Bowie Songs

The estate of David Bowie has issued two previously unreleased tracks, "Karma Man" and "Silly Boy Blue." Both songs will appear on Toy, the lost 2001 album now set for release.

First recorded in September 1967, "Karma Man" made its debut on John Peel's BBC Radio 1 show in 1968 before being officially released on the 1970 compilation album The World of David Bowie. Bowie rerecorded the song more than three decades later in 2000, backed by his Glastonbury band consisting of Mark Plati, Sterling Campbell, Gail Ann Dorsey, Earl Slick, Mike Garson, Holly Palmer and Emm Gryner.

"Karma Man is notable for [trumpet player] Cuong Vu’s opening and closing lines," said Plati, who coproduced and mixed Toy, "and especially the glorious backing vocals from Holly Palmer, Emm Gryner, and Lisa Germano — they had so much to do with the sound of Toy, and this is a prime example. When I relistened to these tracks, the sound of fall 2000 came flooding out of the speakers from a song I'd not heard since then. I’m not too proud to say I shed a bit of a tear, something that happened a few times while mixing it."

The other song, “Silly Boy Blue,” also originally arrived in 1967. It appeared on Bowie's self-titled debut album and, as with “Karma Man,” revealed his interest in Tibetan culture.

You can hear both songs down below.

Toy will be included in the upcoming David Bowie Five: Brilliant Adventure (1992 – 2001) box — the fifth installment of the late singer's series of career-collecting sets. Five, which is scheduled for released on Nov. 26, includes newly remastered versions of Black Tie White Noise, The Buddha of Suburbia, 1. Outside, Earthling and 'Hours ... ', an expanded live album, BBC Radio Theatre, London, June 27, 2000 and Re:Call 5, a collection of non-album, alternate version, B-sides and soundtrack songs.