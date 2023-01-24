Dave Matthews Band Coming to Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor

The Dave Matthews Band is coming to the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor this summer. The show is scheduled for June 16, 2023.

Dave Matthews Tour for New Album

The show is part of their world tour for their new album called ‘Walk Around The Moon.’ This is the band’s 10th studio release and the first since their last album, ‘Come Tomorrow’ came out in 2018.

New Single and Video

The new record will drop in May and will include 12 new songs. The first single off the album, “Madman’s Eyes” is already out. Watch the video below.

Ticket Information

Tickets go on sale to the general public for the Banor show on February 17 at 10 am local time.

Waterfront Concerts

for more information and for updates on the concert, go to waterfrontconcerts.com and visit Dave Mathews homepage.