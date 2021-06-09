Dave Grohl Reveals Nirvana Members Still Record Music Together

Dave Grohl revealed on The Howard Stern Show yesterday (June 8) that the surviving members of Nirvana not only jam together, but continue to record together when in the studio.

Last time Grohl appeared on Stern, he spoke of impromptu jam sessions with Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear. The surviving members of Nirvana have only performed live together a handful of times following the death of Kurt Cobain, including a celebration for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a one-off collaboration with Beatles icon Paul McCartney.

“Krist Novoselic is a pilot, he flies his own plane. He lives up in the Pacific Northwest and whenever he comes down to Los Angeles, you know, we always love to see each other and we’ll have dinner,” Grohl explains. “Last time he was here I made dinner for us and we hung out. and Pat‘s always around and the three of us, you know we like to just, we like to be together. We like to see each other and if there are instruments around or a studio that’s available, we’ll just get together and kind of jam, you know?”

The drummer and Foo Fighters frontman continued, “And we don’t like run through a big old Nirvana setlist but we do like to fool around and sometimes as we’re fooling around, songs happen. And you know if we’re in a studio we’ll record them. So we’ve recorded some stuff that’s really cool. But we’ve never done anything with it. But to us, I think, to us, it’s, it’s more just like friends, jamming around, it doesn’t really seem like any sort of like big official reunion or anything.”

Grohl says he doesn’t do vocals when he gets together with Novoselic and Smear, instead leaving their jam sessions instrumental. “We kind of record these instrumentals and, and just mess around. It’s very casual. There’s no pressure on us to do something that the world will have to hear it’s more really just for fun, and a lot of it’s really cool, you know? It reminds you that, that when the three of us get together in a room and start playing, It sounds like it did. It sounds like it used to. When we put the three of us in a room and it makes that noise, it still does.” [via PRP]

Foo Fighters will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this year, making Dave Grohl a two-time inductee. The Foos will reopen New York City’s Madison Square Garden later this month, performing the first live show in nearly 500 days at the iconic venue.