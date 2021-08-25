Dave Grohl + More Appear on Halsey’s Trent Reznor-Produced Album

Late last year, pop star Halsey shared her desire to eventually release a rock album, and with each new morsel of news about the upcoming If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power set, it appears as though she's heading in that direction. The latest piece of intel reveals some of the album's guests, which include Dave Grohl, longtime Fleetwood Mac great Lindsey Buckingham and TV on the Radio's Dave Sitek.

In June, billboards started popping up teasing the new record along with the news that the record was being produced by Nine Inch Nails' leader Trent Reznor and his band cohort and music scoring partner Atticus Ross. Late last month that was followed by a brief bit of sound that appeared fuzzed out and a little overblown in nature, leaning more toward a NIN influence than anything that Halsey had released prior.

As for the special guests on the upcoming album, Stereogum reports that Dave Grohl will return to his Nirvana drumming roots driving the beat on a new song titled "honey." Buckingham is set to lend his guitar talents on a song called "Darling." Both Grohl and Buckingham have a prior connection, performing with Trent Reznor at the Grammys.

Meanwhile other guests include electronic producer Kevin Martin (aka The Bug), who adds "a menacing beat" to the track "Bells in Santa Fe," TV on the Radio's Dave Sitek, who turns up on guitar on the track "You asked for this," Meat Beat Manifesto's Jack Dangers adding programming for "Girl Is a Gun," and Pino Palladino and Karriem Riggins providing the rhythm section on "Lilith." Another frequent Reznor collaborator, Alan Moulder, is said to have mixed several of the tracks as well.

Halsey's If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power album is out this Friday (Aug. 27). Meanwhile an accompanying hour-long film directed by Colin Tilley is also screening in select IMAX theaters starting today (Aug. 25). Check out a trailer below.

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power Film Trailer