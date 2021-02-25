In 2017, Dave Grohl's mother, Virginia Grohl, released a book about her and other moms who raised rock stars called From Cradle to Stage. Now, that tome is being turned into a TV show by the Foo Fighters frontman and his mama, with Dave directing the special six-part series.

The new show, produced by Live Nation Productions and Endeavor Content, will be a part of the Paramount+ streaming service, which launches next month. Each episode of Cradle to Stage will focus on one particular rocker-and-mother combo, along with input from Dave and Virginia.

While the slate of stars is yet to be announced, Virginia's book featured the moms of Amy Winehouse, Dr. Dre, Beastie Boys' Mike D, R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe, Maroon 5's Adam Levine and others, in addition to chronicling her own story of raising the now-former Nirvana drummer.

And music fans have even more to look forward to where Paramount+'s docket is concerned. The streaming hub will also be reviving the docuseries Behind the Music, as well as MTV's Unplugged and Yo! MTV Raps. (Dave Grohl famously performed with Nirvana for a 1993 Unplugged taping that turned into the band's 1994 MTV Unplugged in New York release.)

"We are thrilled to re-invent some of our most storied and impactful music franchises, including Behind the Music and Yo! MTV Raps, for Paramount+," said ViacomCBS exec Bruce Gilmer, as reported by Deadline. "We will partner with some of the biggest names across the music industry to bring exclusive and unique content to the platform, such as Dave Grohl's Cradle to Stage based on his mom's critically-acclaimed book, and many more to come."

But that's not all that's in the works for Paramount+ after the streaming platform takes the place of CBS All Access come March 4. A new Beavis and Butt-Head movie will also soon premiere on the service, as the Mike Judge-voiced cartoon slackers themselves announced this week.