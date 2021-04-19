Who'd have guessed that the 2017 book by Dave Grohl's mother that told the stories of she and other moms who raised rock stars would, years later, turn into a televised road trip between the Foo Fighters frontman and his mamma, Virginia Grohl? Yet that's indeed the case — the pair's new docuseries doing just that, From Cradle to Stage, hits Paramount+ next month.

In a teaser clip that emerged on Sunday (April 18), viewers got their first look at that series that's been in the works for the past few years. In it, Dave and Virginia visit Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Rush's Geddy Lee, Miranda Lambert and Pharrell Williams, each musician with their respective mother.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

"I believe that the relationship between a musician and their mother is so important because it's the foundation of their understanding of love, which is surely every artist's greatest muse," the Foo Fighters bandleader said in a statement. "Having the opportunity to travel the country and tell the stories of these amazing women behind the curtain not only shed some light on the music that they inspired, but also made me appreciate the love that I was given from my own mother."

Each episode of Cradle to Stage will focus on one particular rocker-and-mother combo, along with input from Dave and Virginia. The TV series, produced by Live Nation Productions and Endeavor Content, will be one of several original music-based shows to come to the Paramount+ streaming service, which first launched in March. Not to mention, From Cradle to Stage premieres just in time for Mother's Day in the United States.

"It goes without saying that we are all indebted to the women who have given us life," Dave added. "For without them, there would be no music."

Virginia's 2017 book featured the moms of Amy Winehouse, Dr. Dre, Beastie Boys' Mike D, R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe, Maroon 5's Adam Levine and others, in addition to chronicling her own story of raising the now-former Nirvana drummer who became one of rock music's most enduring figures.

From Cradle to Stage starts streaming on May 6.

Dave Grohl + Virginia Grohl's From Cradle to Stage Teaser