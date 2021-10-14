Congratulations to Dave Grohl, who is now officially a best-selling author. The Foo Fighters / Nirvana legend’s first book, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, has hit No. 1 on the New York Times Best Sellers list.

Grohl embarked on a huge press tour to promote The Storyteller, which serves as a memoir covering well over 30 years of his life in rock 'n' roll. The book has been a critical success, receiving positive reviews from the press while holding a 4.8 out of 5 overall rating from fans on Amazon.

The Storyteller is currently No. 1 on the New York Times’ Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction list as well as the Hardcover Nonfiction list. Grohl’s book even debuted higher than former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham’s memoir, which came out the same week as The Storyteller.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that I would someday be a number one bestselling author, but it’s those same wildest dreams that I’ve followed since the day I picked up a guitar. Honored,” Grohl writes. “Huge thanks to everyone at Dey Street Books for making my first book such an amazing experience.”

In the lead up to the release for The Storyteller, Grohl revealed a number of interesting anecdotes about his life, including receiving a false phone call about Kurt Cobain’s death a month prior to the Nirvana frontman’s actual death, auditioning for Nirvana over the phone, Paul McCartney giving Grohl’s daughter her first piano lesson, how teenage heartbreak led him to pursue music and more.