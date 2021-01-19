Lemmy Kilmister was a larger than life figure, leaving intrigue for many of what the rocker was like when not in the public eye. In the recent issue of Classic Rock Magazine, Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl shares a descriptive take on what it was like to peer behind the curtain during a hang at Lemmy's Los Angeles apartment.

Grohl, who was a guest editor for recent Classic Rock Magazine edition, vividly recalled with a laugh, “I was shocked at how fucking disgusting it was. These aisles of magazines and VHS tapes, stacked three to four feet high, Lemmy sitting on the couch, in his black bikini underwear with a spiderweb on them, after just dyeing his hair black, doing a phone interview, with a video game on pause on the television.”

The Foo Fighters leader, who worked with Kilmister on his Probot album as well as inviting him to guest in the "White Limo" video, recalled that when Lemmy finished his interview, he asked Grohl if he wanted a Jack Daniel's.

“It was fucking 11:15 in the morning,” says Grohl. “I said, ‘Sure’. I will never, ever forget every little detail of that day. Especially not the black underwear, with a spiderweb and a black widow spider right where the dick is.”

The relationship with Lemmy continued to grow over the years with the Motorhead frontman joining the Foo Fighters onstage at Grohl's "birthday bash" back in 2015.

Even after Lemmy's death, his impact still remains on Grohl as the vocalist recently pointed out to OK! Magazine that "No Son of Mine" is a bit of an homage to the Motorhead leader. Grohl recalls, "[The song started with] this country swing to it, but then we decided for something a bit more aggressive, and it turned into these chunky riffs. I wish Lemmy were alive to hear it, because he would see how much an influence he's been to me."

"No Son of Mine" is featured on Foo Fighters upcoming album, Medicine at Midnight, which is due Feb. 5.