Daigle Oil Company has bought the old Burger King location on Maine Street in Presque Isle to construct an “express tunnel car wash.”

Daigle Oil Company Opening New Car Wash in Presque Isle

Demolition on the structure will start the week of December 5, 2022, according to Sonya Dechene LeBoeuf, Credit and Brand Manager, at Daigle Oil Company. The construction of the new car wash will begin in the Spring of 2023 with an opening date anticipated to be in the second half of the year. The company said they will provide regular updates on the progress.

Currently, Daigle Oil Company has Gentle Bear car washes in Fort Kent, Madawaska, Caribou, Houlton and Bangor. Doc said the Presque Isle car wash will be the “first of its kind for the company.”

New Facility at the Old Burger King Location on Maine Street

Carter Vaillancourt, Daigle Oil Co. Chief Operating Officer, said, “We searched for a prime piece of property for close to a year with location and ease of access as critical requirements for this project. The Burger King property checked all our boxes. We look forward to establishing a car wash in this community as we continue to grow our services beyond the heating, cooling, and motor fuel side of our business.”

The new car wash in Presque Isle will have “environmentally friendly cleaning detergents adaptable to all weather conditions.” It will maintain an “advanced payment system” as well as self-serve vacuums, and additional features for customers.

DOC Has Been in Business Since 1955

The headquarters for Daigle Oil Company is in Fort Kent, Maine.. DOC provides heating oil, propane. diesel, gas and other services to residences and businesses in Penobscot County and Aroostook County. They also have retail gas stations and two convenience store locations in addition to the car washes.

