Customers of Subway in Presque Isle say “Thank You, Guy”

Many customers who like to eat fresh in the Presque Isle area have noticed some changes at the Subway restaurant. The structure of the restaurant is the same, but there are some faces that are missing and the customers are missing those faces. We recently learned that everyone's favorite "guy”, Mr. Dufour and his wife have retired. There have been many customers and community members mention that they will miss John and his friendly checkout banter.

To most people in other parts of the world, going to Subway is an in-and-out experience but going to the one in Presque Isle was a chance to brighten your day. The small-town American customer service the Dufour family provided over the years made that location very popular and a place that people didn't mind waiting in line. Dozens of customers could be in the restaurant and your team would know what the order would be as they walked in the door. That's knowing your people!

We would like to thank the Dufour family for supporting our stations over the years. When we restarted our high school basketball coverage, John didn't blink an eye when it came to sponsoring our halftime trivia. The trivia segment became a topic of conversation as it grew over time, and now our listeners get very competitive for that free footlong sandwich. This is a reason why our coverage has grown in popularity each season. I would like to thank you personally, for a genuine connection to my family and myself. My girls like to dip the lays baked chips in southwest sauce, and every time we walked in that store you or someone from your staff would always start making the extra cups of sauce to take home. That is the customer service standard you have help set.

We wish you the best in your retirement and whatever you choose to do next. I'm sure time with the family and grandchildren are on the agenda. Enjoy your time, Guy!

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.