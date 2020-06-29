Multiple fire crews worked early Sunday morning to put out a quanset hut fire at Lucerne Farms on Easton Line Road.

Fort Fairfield Deputy Chief Tim Browning said bales of hay in the hut caught fire by spontaneous combustion. Foul play was not suspected.

It took about four hours to extinguish starting at 6:30 am. The damage is estimated to be in excess of $40,000.

Fort Fairfield Fire Department

Fort Fairfield, Easton, Caribou, and Presque Isle Fire Departments provided mutual aid.