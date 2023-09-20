Crews Battle Fire at Former Houlton International Building
A converted hangar at the Houlton International Airport was destroyed by a fire Tuesday night.
Firefighters Battled the Blaze for Hours
The Houlton Fire Department and firefighters from other towns battled the blaze at the old Houlton International Building. Crews were on the scene for several hours and into early Wednesday morning, according to WAGM News.
Businesses Directly Affected by the Fire
The building is home to local businesses including HSC Auctions, Tiny Homes of Maine, Murdock's Reefer Madness and Family Roots, a medical marijuana company.
Cause of Fire is Under Investigation
The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Updates to this news story will be posted to social media when more information is released and made available. Download the station’s app for free to get breaking news alerts sent to your smartphone.
Get our free mobile app
- READ MORE: Two County Women Arrested for Guns and Drugs at Border
- ALSO READ: 30-Year-Old Man Died after Losing Control of Motorcycle
LOOK: How Many Waffle Houses Are in Every State?
Ever wonder how many Waffle Houses are in every state in America? We've got you covered in this smothered, covered, and scattered ranking of states by locations based on data from World Population Review.