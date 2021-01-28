Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

AROOSTOOK COUNTY UPDATE: Thirty five students and staff from Zippel Elementary School and Presque Isle High School are self-isolating after one person from each school tested positive for COVID-19. Aroostook County had eight new infections reported Wednesday.

MAINE UPDATE: AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine plans to launch a statewide system to allow residents to register for a coronavirus vaccine. Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Nirav Shah said Tuesday the system will include a website and a telephone option. He said the goal of the system will be to “focus vaccines in places that can get as many shots in arms as possible.” Maine is looking to launch the registry system in as little as a few weeks and in a time when demand for vaccines greatly outstrips supply here and elsewhere in the country. More than 115,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state, but most of the population is still not able to access it.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: Two more New Brunswickers have died with COVID-19, bringing the total number in the province to 16 since the pandemic began. Public Health reported 14 new coronavirus cases yesterday. The number of active cases in the province is down to 327. Six people are hospitalized.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app